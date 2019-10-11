Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tc Pipelines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued an average rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 39,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $52.69.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.568 dividend. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,159,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,736,000 after purchasing an additional 119,934 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 183,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,514 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

