TechFinancials (LON:TECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.00

TechFinancials Inc (LON:TECH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.38. The company has a market cap of $2.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

About TechFinancials (LON:TECH)

TechFinancials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and licenses financial trading platforms and blockchain-based digital assets solutions. The company operates through two segments, B2C Trading Platform and B2B Licence Income. It offers Forex and CFD online trading solutions, including the implementation of third-party professional Forex trading platform, MetaTrader 5; DragonFinancials, the B2C binary options trading platform; Ladder options comprising various strike prices with a range of payouts; and mobile trading solutions.

