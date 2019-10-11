Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Aftermaster (NASDAQ:AFTM) Critical Review

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Technical Communications and Aftermaster’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications $5.31 million 0.81 -$1.48 million N/A N/A Aftermaster $1.65 million 2.03 -$4.25 million N/A N/A

Technical Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Aftermaster.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Technical Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Aftermaster shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Technical Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Technical Communications and Aftermaster, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Technical Communications has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aftermaster has a beta of -3.23, indicating that its share price is 423% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Technical Communications and Aftermaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications -2.89% -12.63% -5.37% Aftermaster -965.70% N/A -928.07%

Summary

Technical Communications beats Aftermaster on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

About Aftermaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

