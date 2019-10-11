Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $15.86

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $15.86. Teck Resources shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 5,855,113 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Optima Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Optima Fund Management LLC now owns 64,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

