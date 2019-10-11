Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE TRC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.50 million, a P/E ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $174,962.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 975,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,731,589. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5,751.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the second quarter worth about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 351.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 78.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,410 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

