Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERIC. Santander lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

ERIC stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 432,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,268. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

