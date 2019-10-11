TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.47 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One TEMCO token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. TEMCO has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $52,010.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00201247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.01020927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,133,666,825 tokens. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs.

TEMCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

