TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.81

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $9.76. TeraGo shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 2,390 shares traded.

TGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on TeraGo from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on TeraGo from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.81. The company has a market cap of $162.19 million and a P/E ratio of -25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

