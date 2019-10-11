The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Set at $33.00 by Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has been given a $33.00 target price by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. 526,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $303,950.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,004,829 shares of company stock worth $93,349,143.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 154.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.