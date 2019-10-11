Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mackie reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of THERF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 133,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $15.61 million for the quarter.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

