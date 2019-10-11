Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,748.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $53,748.00 and approximately $9,201.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034413 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00091730 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00120148 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,441.80 or 1.01255823 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002268 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

