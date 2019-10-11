ThoreNext (THX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $131,954.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for about $7.85 or 0.00094028 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a market cap of $169.92 million and approximately $131,954.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01009851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

