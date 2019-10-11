Thunder Token (TT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $994,925.00

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $994,925.00 worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Upbit, Hotbit and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040709 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.97 or 0.06120884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016782 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.