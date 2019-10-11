Tiaa Fsb Has $3.56 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

