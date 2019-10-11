Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.00

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 56293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The firm has a market cap of $61.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.42.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

