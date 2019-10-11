Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

TIH traded up C$0.40 on Thursday, hitting C$63.65. The company had a trading volume of 117,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,925. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$51.02 and a 12-month high of C$70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.85.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$978.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$959.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 3.9200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.57, for a total value of C$196,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,494 shares in the company, valued at C$10,720,301.58. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total value of C$114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,445. Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $757,084 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

