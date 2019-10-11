Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the health services provider’s stock.

TLY stock opened at GBX 10.58 ($0.14) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Totally has a 12 month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 22.90 ($0.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.71.

Get Totally alerts:

In other Totally news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,800 ($2,352.02).

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.