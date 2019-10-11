Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 2,993 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,211 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.44.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.36. 1,474,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,037. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average of $167.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

