TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.73.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,653. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $647.88 million, a P/E ratio of 234.13 and a beta of 1.72.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $50,051.79. Following the purchase, the president now owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,895.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 304,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 865,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 218,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

