Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTD. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.95. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total transaction of $749,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $95,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,212 shares of company stock valued at $122,327,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

