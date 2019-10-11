Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives $16.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRVI stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 2,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.