Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TRIB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,292. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.85% of Trinity Biotech worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

