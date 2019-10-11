TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Stock Price Up 1%

TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.38, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.70.

About TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT)

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services.

