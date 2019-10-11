Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is the largest managed care company in Puerto Rico, serving approximately one million members across all regions. Triple-S offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare and Reform (similar to Medicaid) markets. In addition to its managed care business, Triple-S provides life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. “

GTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of GTS opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $323.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $878.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at about $5,580,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 249.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 152,289 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 12.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 602,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

