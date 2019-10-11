Truewealth LLC Has $902,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 123,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 118,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 409,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,119. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

