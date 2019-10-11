Truewealth LLC Reduces Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Truewealth LLC lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,780 shares of company stock valued at $835,628 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

