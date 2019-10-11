Truewealth LLC Sells 163 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Truewealth LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $229,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in AbbVie by 11.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 213,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

ABBV traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.45. 7,174,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,133. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch bought 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

