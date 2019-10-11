Truvestments Capital LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,781. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.04.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

