TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Sidoti began coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

TTEC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 5,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $392.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $278,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,082,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,950 in the last three months. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after buying an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TTEC by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TTEC by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

