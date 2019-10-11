TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.75 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 25,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $234,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,734 shares in the company, valued at $617,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $784,007. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

