TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $448,266.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 55,640,665,674 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.