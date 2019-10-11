Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Hammond purchased 5,600 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,584.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 507.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 317,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 265,207 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 834,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 220,372 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 52.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.