U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 349,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,609.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.96. 9,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

