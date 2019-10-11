UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €130.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €137.10 ($159.42).

Continental stock opened at €112.84 ($131.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. Continental has a 12 month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €126.76.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

