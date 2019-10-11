UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €122.35 ($142.26).

SAP stock opened at €104.94 ($122.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a fifty-two week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion and a PE ratio of 40.27.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

