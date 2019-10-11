Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim set a $325.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $297.78.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.57 and a 200-day moving average of $322.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn purchased 70,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,106.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

