Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Market Cap Reaches $138,959.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $138,959.00 and $240.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

