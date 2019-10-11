Unit (NYSE:UNT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $2.99, 604,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 563,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unit Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Q. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at $284,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $66,580. 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 348,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,602,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,347,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 585,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

