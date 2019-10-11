United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Set at $128.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) has been given a $128.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.15. 2,008,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total value of $90,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $647,516. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Continental in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 27.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in United Continental in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in United Continental by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

