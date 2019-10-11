United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.53. 47,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,461. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.46.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.