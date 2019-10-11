V Systems (VSYS) Price Hits $0.0781 on Major Exchanges

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. In the last week, V Systems has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. V Systems has a market capitalization of $142.53 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00202369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.01009732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems' total supply is 3,740,024,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,165,946 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. V Systems' official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

