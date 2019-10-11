ValuEngine Lowers Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) to Sell

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Air China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIRYY stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147. Air China has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

