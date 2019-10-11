ValuEngine Lowers Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,772,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,338,468.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.