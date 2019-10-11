ValuEngine Upgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to “Buy”

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

ZEUS stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 51,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,096. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $153.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

