Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,550,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 560,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,581. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.