Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Reduced by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,193,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,045 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 375,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,669,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

