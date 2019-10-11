Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Decreased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.38. 73,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,537. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.27.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

