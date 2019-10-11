Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 accounts for about 1.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.76. 2,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $129.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.