Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $68.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.92.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $63.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,083,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,064,000 after buying an additional 96,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 81.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,793,000 after buying an additional 622,639 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,386,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,680,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,037,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 97.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 989,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after buying an additional 487,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

