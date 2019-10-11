Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Veolia Environnement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered Veolia Environnement from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Veolia Environnement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of VEOEY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

